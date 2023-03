Opened in 1855 to bury the victims of a cholera epidemic, the Agramonte Cemetery is today one of Porto's most beautiful. The city's wealthiest residents bankrolled its monuments and exuberant mausoleums, some of which are adorned with sculptures by Soares dos Reis and Teixeira Lopes. The cemetery is particularly appealing in spring when the camellias and magnolias are in bloom.