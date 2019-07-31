The city's longest avenue blazes through Boavista, where Porto takes a massive leap into the 21st century with rooftop bars, urbane hotels and landmarks designed by Pritzker Prize–winning duo Álvaro Siza Vieira and Eduardo Souto de Moura. Beyond the iconic, postmodern Casa da Música concert hall, you'll find less touristed (if heavily trafficked) streets that are home to botanical gardens and a synagogue.