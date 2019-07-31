At once minimalist, iconic and daringly imaginative, the Casa da Música is the beating heart of Porto's cultural scene and the home of the Porto National…
Boavista
The city's longest avenue blazes through Boavista, where Porto takes a massive leap into the 21st century with rooftop bars, urbane hotels and landmarks designed by Pritzker Prize–winning duo Álvaro Siza Vieira and Eduardo Souto de Moura. Beyond the iconic, postmodern Casa da Música concert hall, you'll find less touristed (if heavily trafficked) streets that are home to botanical gardens and a synagogue.
Explore Boavista
- Casa da Música
- CCemitério de Agramonte
Opened in 1855 to bury the victims of a cholera epidemic, the Agramonte Cemetery is today one of Porto's most beautiful. The city's wealthiest residents…
- SSinagoga Kadoorie
Sidling up to the Cemitério de Agramonte, the Kadoorie Synagogue is the largest in the Iberian Peninsula and a visible reminder of the importance of the…
- JJardim Botânico do Porto
Run by the Faculty of Sciences of Porto University, this jigsaw of botanical gardens is a cool escape on hot summer days. Dotted with lakes and…
- JJardim da Boavista
A park at the centre of one of Porto's busiest roundabouts, the Jardim da Boavista provides shade and respite from the hustle and bustle of the city. Its…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Boavista.
Casa da Música
Cemitério de Agramonte
Sinagoga Kadoorie
Jardim Botânico do Porto
Jardim da Boavista
