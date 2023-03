Situated 2.5km east of Olhão is the beautiful 60-hectare Centro Educação Ambiental de Marim (commonly known as Quinta de Marim). A 3km trail takes you through various ecosystems – dunes, salt marshes, pine woodlands – as well as to a wildlife rescue centre and a historic water mill. Chameleons and purple gallinule birds are among the rare local species. The Parque Natural da Ria Formosa headquarters and environmental centre are also here.