Olhão (pronounced ol-yowng) is the Algarve’s biggest fishing port, with an active waterfront and pretty, bustling lanes in its old quarters. There aren’t many sights, but the flat-roofed, Moorish-influenced neighbourhoods and North African feel make it a charming place to wander. The town’s fish restaurants draw the crowds, as does the morning fish and vegetable market, best visited on Saturday.
Situated 2.5km east of Olhão is the beautiful 60-hectare Centro Educação Ambiental de Marim (commonly known as Quinta de Marim). A 3km trail takes you…
Hour-long tours at this gold medal–winning olive oil producer take you around part of the 20-hectare estate showing you the five different varieties of…
