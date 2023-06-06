Overview

Olhão (pronounced ol-yowng) is the Algarve’s biggest fishing port, with an active waterfront and pretty, bustling lanes in its old quarters. There aren’t many sights, but the flat-roofed, Moorish-influenced neighbourhoods and North African feel make it a charming place to wander. The town’s fish restaurants draw the crowds, as does the morning fish and vegetable market, best visited on Saturday.