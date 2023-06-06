Olhão

Ria Formosa, Quinta do Lago

Olhão (pronounced ol-yowng) is the Algarve’s biggest fishing port, with an active waterfront and pretty, bustling lanes in its old quarters. There aren’t many sights, but the flat-roofed, Moorish-influenced neighbourhoods and North African feel make it a charming place to wander. The town’s fish restaurants draw the crowds, as does the morning fish and vegetable market, best visited on Saturday.

  • Quinta de Marim

    Quinta de Marim

    Olhão

    Situated 2.5km east of Olhão is the beautiful 60-hectare Centro Educação Ambiental de Marim (commonly known as Quinta de Marim). A 3km trail takes you…

  • Monterosa Olive Oil

    Monterosa Olive Oil

    Olhão

    Hour-long tours at this gold medal–winning olive oil producer take you around part of the 20-hectare estate showing you the five different varieties of…

