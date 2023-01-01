Paço dos Duques de Bragança

Looming over the medieval city on Guimarães’ hilltop, with its crenellated towers and cylindrical brick chimneys, Paço dos Duques was first built in 1401 and later pompously restored as a presidential residence for Salazar. Today it's open to visitors, who can wander through the rooms, which house a collection of Flemish tapestries, medieval weapons, a chapel with glittering stained-glass windows, and enormous tapestries that relate various episodes in the Portuguese attempt to conquer North Africa.