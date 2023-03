This fantastic collection of mostly Celtiberian artefacts is housed in a former convent and named after the archaeologist who excavated Citânia de Briteiros in 1875. Hefty stone artefacts, including thick Roman columns and milestones, and a mossy Celtic sarcophagus, are spread around the cloister.

Look for the impressive pedras formosas (beautiful stones) thought to have adorned Celtiberian bathhouses in the surrounding region, and the impressive case of Palaeolithic and Neolithic tools.