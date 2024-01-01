Museu de Cera de Fátima

Estremadura & Ribatejo

LoginSave

It's not exactly Madame Tussauds, but this private museum gives a blow-by-blow, starry-eyed and rather static account of the story of Fátima and the associated miracle in 31 scenes with 119 wax figurines. Explanations are in Portuguese only but translation guides are available in eight languages.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Unfinished Chapels - Capelas Imperfeitas of the Batalha Monastery. Portugal. UNESCO World Heritage Site.

    Mosteiro de Santa Maria da Vitória

    8.15 MILES

    The extraordinary monastery of Batalha was built to commemorate the 1385 Battle of Aljubarrota (fought just south of here). Most of the monument was…

  • Aerial view of Alcobaca Monastery in Alcobaca, Portugal

    Mosteiro de Santa Maria de Alcobaça

    17.16 MILES

    One of Iberia's great monasteries utterly dominates the town of Alcobaça. Hiding behind the imposing baroque facade lies a high, austere, monkish church …

  • Gardens and exterior of the Convent of Christ (Convento de Cristo), UNESCO World Heritage Site, Tomar, Ribatejo, Portugal, Europe

    Convento de Cristo

    13.9 MILES

    Wrapped in splendour and mystery, the Knights Templar held enormous power in Portugal from the 12th to 16th centuries, and largely bankrolled the Age of…

  • Miradouro do Sítio

    Miradouro do Sítio

    21.28 MILES

    As you exit the funicular at the top of Promontório do Sítio, make a quick left and walk 50m to the Sitío viewpoint – an outstanding aerial view of Nazaré…

  • Santuário de Fátima

    Santuário de Fátima

    0.22 MILES

    It's difficult to believe that a century ago, this was rocky pastureland outside an insignificant village. This vast complex is now one of Catholicism's…

  • Casa Museu Passos Canavarro

    Casa Museu Passos Canavarro

    27.43 MILES

    Right by the Portas do Sol and sharing some of the same privileged views, this is a unique place to visit for lovers of art and beauty. The historic house…

  • Aqueduto de Pegões

    Aqueduto de Pegões

    13.46 MILES

    This astonishing aqueduct, striding towards the monastery from the northwest, was built between 1593 and 1613 to supply water to thirsty monks. Its 180…

  • Jardim das Portas do Sol

    Jardim das Portas do Sol

    27.46 MILES

    Occupying the site of the Moorish citadel, the Portas do Sol garden offers utterly majestic views over the Rio Tejo and the great spread of plains…

View more attractions

Nearby Estremadura & Ribatejo attractions

1. Santuário de Fátima

0.22 MILES

It's difficult to believe that a century ago, this was rocky pastureland outside an insignificant village. This vast complex is now one of Catholicism's…

2. Museu de Arte Sacra e Etnologia

0.48 MILES

The most interesting of Fátima's several religious exhibitions and museums, this has a wide display of religious art and artefacts from around the world,…

3. Grutas da Moeda

1.54 MILES

These underground caves, 2km northwest of Fátima, are part of the surrounding limestone massif. They were discovered in 1971 when two hunters chased a fox…

4. Estrada Romana

5.14 MILES

About 15 minutes northeast of Porto de Mós by car (and signed from near the castle), a section of ancient Roman road has been converted into a walking…

6. Grutas de Mira de Aire

6.5 MILES

Portugal’s largest cave system, 14km southeast of Porto de Mós, is very commercial and old-fashioned, although the caves themselves are impressive. The 45…

8. Castelo de Porto de Mós

7.79 MILES

The green-towered castle was originally a Moorish stronghold. Conquered definitively in 1148 by Dom Afonso Henriques, it was largely rebuilt in 1450 and…