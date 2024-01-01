It's not exactly Madame Tussauds, but this private museum gives a blow-by-blow, starry-eyed and rather static account of the story of Fátima and the associated miracle in 31 scenes with 119 wax figurines. Explanations are in Portuguese only but translation guides are available in eight languages.
Museu de Cera de Fátima
Estremadura & Ribatejo
