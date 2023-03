The early-16th-century Palácio de Sub Ripas, now home to the university's Instituto de Arqueologia, is a striking example of 16th-century architecture. It's closed to the public but from outside you can admire its notable facade. The most obvious feature is its flamboyant Manueline doorway but the building also boasts some fine Renaissance windows and stone ornamentation, the work of Jean de Rouen, whose workshop was nearby.