Casa Museu Bissaya Barreto

Coimbra

Bissaya Barreto was a local surgeon, scholar and obsessive hoarder of fine arts, and his late-19th-century mansion is now a small museum. A guide (not necessarily English-speaking) accompanies guests through rooms jam-packed with Portuguese sculpture and painting, Chinese porcelain, old azulejos (hand-painted tiles) and period furniture.

