Taking over both artefacts and premises from the former Silesian Museum of Artistic Crafts and Antiquities, the Museum of Architecture is located in a 16th-century former Bernardine church and monastery. The collection features stone sculptures and stained-glass windows from historical buildings of the region, architectural designs and models and photographs. The oldest exhibit, a Romanesque tympanum, dates from 1165. The museum also has a 12th-century Jewish tombstone, a 1:500 scale model of Wrocław (1740), and a delightful cloister garden.