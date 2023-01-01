Church of Our Lady on the Sand

This lofty 14th-century building dominates the tiny islet known as Sand Island (Wyspa Piasek). Almost all the fittings were destroyed during WWII and the half-dozen old triptychs you see inside were collected from other Silesian churches. The wonderful Romanesque tympanum in the south aisle is the only remnant of the original 12th-century church that once stood here. There's a mechanised szopka (nativity scene) in the first chapel to the right; make a small donation when an assistant turns it on.