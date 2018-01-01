Welcome to Bacolod

Once the hub of a booming sugar industry, these days Bacolod is known for its food and convenience as a transport hub. Sprawling and clogged with traffic, its appeal isn't readily apparent. However with a limited and targeted stay you can enjoy yourself. There are a few sights of historic interest and good restaurants, and it's a useful base for Mt Kanlaon Natural Park or the nearby historic district of Silay.