Camiguin Island Tour

Old Catarman (Gui-ob) Church Ruins: In Barangay Bonbon, 16 kilometers from the center of Catarman. What remains are ruins of adobe walls, belfry and convent that are testimonials to the devastating 1871 earthquake which wiped out the illustrious town of Catarman established earlier as a Spanish settlement in 1967. Cross Marker and Sunken Cemetery: Sixteen kilometers from Catarman proper; a huge cross was installed in 1982 to mark the community cemetery which sunk during the 1871 volcanic holocaust. A fluvial procession usually organized by the townsfolk of Barangay Bonbon is held to honor the sunken graves of their forefather. Stations of the Cross(Via Cruzes) / Walkway (Old Vulcan): A walkway complete with 14 Stations of The Cross leads to the peak of Mt Vulcan Daan. Thirteen kilometers west of Mambajao, it has 70 to 80 meters drop and is a landmark of the PANAAD Pilgrimage. Katibawasan Falls: Five kilometers southeast of Mambajao center is a waterfalls which measures 250 feet high cascades to a rock pool surrounded by ground orchids, wild ferns, trees and boulders. Its cold water provides an ideal summer splash to bathers and picnickers. Tuasan Falls: Six kilometers northwest of Catarman, the trek to this 25 meter high rapid waterfalls entails a very scenic hike passing thru the quaint Barrio Mainit. The falls can be tapped as a mini hydro source of power. Binangawan Falls: Where several miniature and gigantic waterfalls gushing through majestic granite stones that converge in one main pool, covered with luscious unspoiled vegetation, and a mystical rainbow is arched by the fall’s mist as the sunlight penetrates through it. White Island: An uninhabited white sandbar with Mt. Hibok-Hibok and Old Volcan in the backdraft that reflects the grandeur the Province of Camiguin has ever achieved. It is reached within 10 minutes through a banca from anywhere in Yumbing, Mambajao area. Ardent Hot Spring: Six kilometers west of Mambajao is a mineral pool with water around 40 degree centigrade. Vapor rises from the heated waters that run down the vents of the dormant Hibok-Hibok volcano. It has therapeutic effects. Picnic huts and tables are available in the beautifully landscaped gardens with a restaurant on site. Sto. Niño Cold Spring: Located 4 kilometers north of Catarman is a huge pool of cold spring water with a sandy bottom. The area has native stores, picnic huts and toilets for visitors and guests. Others: Taste the Pastel de Camiguin, a very yummy yema filled bun, visit Macao Cold Spring, Tangub Hot Spring, Mantigue Island, Taguines Lagoon, dive spots of Jicdup and Burias shoals, Ancestral Houses, Old Churches and Centennial Tree.