Huembo Interpretation Center

This interpretation center 15 minutes west of the village of San Lucas de Pomacochas maintains feeders on a private reserve that attracts the Marvelous Spatuletail (Loddigesia mirabilis) and many other hummingbirds; the views over the valley and the plunging road from here are also spectacular. The center’s administrator, Santos Montenegro, may show you the spatuletail at the breeding ground on his property, on the west edge of town and 15 minutes' hike up into the scrub forest.

Santos' family does not formally charge for the spatuletail excursion, but a donation is appropriate.

The reserve also harbors accommodation courtesy of the Huembo Lodge run by Peru's Association of Andean Ecosystems (ECOAN).