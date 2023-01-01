Caverna de Quiocta

This large cave is 545m long and guards a spooky selection of stalagmites, stalactites and other trippy rock formations. Also visible around the entrance are some pre-Inca cave paintings along with scattered human remains. Quiocta is located around 40km northwest of Chachapoyas on the way to Karajía, and a visit here is usually included in the trip to Karajía sold by most agencies in Chachapoyas. You'll be given boots and a flashlight before going in. Guides are mandatory.