The tiny and agreeably unkempt village of Huancas (pronounced like the English ‘wankers’!) has a small artisan community making clay pots the old-fashioned way. You can watch the local potters at work in a couple of houses on the diminutive Plaza de Armas. Huancas is also famed for its two magnificent miradores (lookouts), both a short walk from its main square.

Mirador Huancas has soaring views of the Utcubamba Valley. Mirador Cañón del Sonche has equally impressive vistas over a deeply gouged river canyon.

A S30 round-trip taxi ride will take you the 8km north to Huancas from Chachapoyas. It's also possible to take a colectivo (shared transportation; S3, 25 minutes) from the bus terminal. To get there on foot, walk up to the Mirador Luya Urco and keep heading north, turning left at a fork in the road after 1km.