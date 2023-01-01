Catarata Yumbilla

A tiered waterfall falling in four sections, Yumbilla, rather like Gocta, was not properly surveyed until the early 2000s. And with all the recent attention heaped on Gocta, everyone seems to have forgotten about Yumbilla, which at 896m is a significantly taller cascade – indeed, it is currently listed as the fifth-highest waterfall in the world. Access is via the village of Cuispes near Pedro Ruíz, but you’ll need a guide to tackle the roughly marked trail.

For the time being, the easiest way to visit is on a guided trip out of Chachapoyas with Canyoning Explorer.