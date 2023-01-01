Playa La Mina

This beach is a short drive or walk south of Lagunillas on a dirt road and has gentle waters that make it the best swimming area in the reserve. Vacationing Peruvians flock here in summer (January to March) when it can get fairly crowded. If it's busy you may find the odd mobile drinks concession set up. Camping is also allowed. Plan to bring all the water you will need, and never camp alone as robberies have been reported.

Adjacent El Raspón beach is usually less busy and is accessed by some stairs running down the rock face.