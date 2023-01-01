Laguna Grande

Located around 34km, or an hour's drive, south of the reserve entrance, this remote village has a large inlet protected by a peninsula sand bar that offers optimal conditions for kitesurfing. The village here has no electricity, water or cellular coverage and is a good place to observe the traditional way of life on the peninsula.

Local legend has it that convicts that escape from jail all over the region head here to hide out from the authorities; needless to say pitching a tent nearby is not a great idea.