Museo Julio C Tello

Right next to the park visitor center, in front of the Paracas Necropolis burial grounds on Cerro Colorado, this recently expanded museum features interesting archaeological exhibits from the mysterious culture that once dominated the area.

While many top artifacts from the area have been moved to Ica's Museo Regional de Ica and Lima's Museo Larco, it's still well worth a visit. There's a fine collection of textiles, a display of some of the elongated skulls that were used to differentiate the upper classes of the society, pottery and re-creations of Paracas dwellings. Information panels are in Spanish and English.