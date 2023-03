Turkey vultures feast on the washed-up remains of yesterday’s marine carcasses on the lonely beach at Lagunillas, 5km south of the visitor centre, where a bunch of almost-identical, salt-of-the-sea restaurants with fishing boats moored in front constitute ‘the village’. It's a picturesque spot that looks better from a distance than up close.

There's no running water here so maintaining hygiene standards in the restaurants is a tough task.