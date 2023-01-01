Centro de Interpretación

Located 1.5km south of the entry point to Reserva Nacional de Paracas, this visitor center seems to be aimed for the most part at school groups rather than independent visitors. And while the exhibits on local fauna and geology are interesting enough the real interest lies outside.

The bay in front of the complex is the best spot to view Chilean flamingos, and there’s a walkway down to a mirador (lookout), from where these birds can best be spotted from June through August.

Keep a lookout for the fossils which can be spotted beside the path on the way down. Staff will lend binoculars if you want to see the birds up close.