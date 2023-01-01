Museo de Arqueológico & Etnográfíco

This small museum has exhibits of pre-Columbian pottery and stone statues, as well as displays on local costumes and clothing, domestic and agricultural implements and musical instruments. The most disturbing exhibit is the mummified remains of a baby in a ceramic vase.

The museum is housed inside the Antigua Hospital de Mujeres, just a few meters from El Complejo de Belén. Its ornate facade has a fascinating statue of a woman with four breasts – carved by local artisans, it supposedly represents an affliction (supernumerary nipples, that is) commonly found in one of the nearby towns.