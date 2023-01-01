The Ransom Chamber, the only Inca building still standing in Cajamarca, is where Inca ruler Atahualpa was imprisoned. The small room has three trapezoidal doorways and a few similarly shaped niches in the inner walls – signature Inca construction. Visitors are not permitted to enter the room, but from outside it's possible to observe the red line marking the original ceiling of the structure – the point to which it was to be filled with treasure to secure Atahualpa's release.

At the entrance to the site are a couple of modern paintings depicting Atahualpa’s capture and imprisonment. The stone of the building is weathered as it has only recently been covered by a large protective dome. The ticket to El Cuarto del Rescate includes El Complejo de Belén and Museo de Arqueológico & Etnográfico if they are all visited on the same day.