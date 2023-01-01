Cerro Santa Apolonia

This garden-covered viewpoint, overlooking the city from the southwest, is a prominent Cajamarca landmark. It is easily reached by climbing the stairs at the end of Calle 2 de Mayo and following the path that spirals around the hilltop. The pre-Hispanic carved rocks at the summit are mainly from the Inca period, but some are thought to originally date back to the Chavín period.

One of the rocks, which is known as the Seat of the Inca, has a shape that suggests a throne, and the inca (king) is said to have reviewed his troops from this point.