Ventanillas de Combayo

Combayo is the largest and most impressive collection of funerary niches in the region, although its location 30km northeast of Cajamarca means it's less visited than more accessible Otuzco. The site is best incorporated into a tour from Cajamarca (between S20 and S25). If you want to go on your own, irregular colectivos (shared transportation; S5, 1½ hours) depart when full from the second block of Av Hoyos Rubio 2 from 5am to 4pm. Leave early to ensure return transport.