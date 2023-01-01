This pre-Inca necropolis has scores of funerary niches built into the hillside, hence the name ventanillas (windows). Set in alluring countryside, 8km northeast of Cajamarca, the site is easily walkable from either Cajamarca or Los Baños del Inca (ask for directions). Alternatively, combis (minibuses) to Ventanillas de Otuzco (S1, 20 minutes) leave frequently from the corner of Jirón Los Gladiolos and Jirón Tayabamba, north of the Plaza de Armas in Cajamarca.