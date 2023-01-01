This is one of Peru’s most interesting markets, sprawling over several blocks. Most notable for tourists is the mercado de brujos (witch doctors’ market) in the southwest corner. This area is a one-stop shop for brujos (witch doctors) and has everything you might need for a potent brew: whale bones, amulets, snake skins, vials of indeterminate tonics, hallucinogenic cacti and piles of aromatic herbs.

If you’d like to make contact with a brujo for a healing session, this is a good place to start, but be wary of sham shamans. It’s best to go with a reliable recommendation.