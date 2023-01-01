The poshest of the beach towns near Chiclayo, Pimentel has a long pier, a broad malecón (boardwalk) fronted by high-end, glassed-in houses, and the nicest beach for miles. Unfortunately the waves here are rarely surfable – conversely they are highly swimmable – but an afternoon stroll along the boardwalk and through some of the stick-frame, centuries-old houses is a fun retreat. If you plan on spending the night outside Chiclayo, there are more facilities here than in neighboring villages.