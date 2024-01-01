This cathedral was built in the late 19th century. In contrast the Plaza de Armas (Parque Principal) wasn’t inaugurated until 1916, which gives an idea of how new the city is by Peruvian standards. It's usually open for morning mass, but its rather plain interior doesn't really match the fine facade.
6.23 MILES
Opened in November 2002, the Museum of the Royal Tombs of Sipán is the pride of northern Peru – as well it should be. With its burgundy pyramid…
6.5 MILES
This museum, once the regional archaeological showcase, is now overshadowed by the Museo Tumbas Reales de Sipán, but it still houses an excellent…
10.76 MILES
Located in Ferreñafe, this splendid museum displays replicas of the 12m-deep tombs found at the Sicán site at Batán Grande, among the largest tombs found…
17.73 MILES
This archaeological site, around 30km north of Lambayeque on the Panamericana, is not particularly well known, but it's the most impressive collection of…
0.39 MILES
This is one of Peru’s most interesting markets, sprawling over several blocks. Most notable for tourists is the mercado de brujos (witch doctors’ market)…
8.14 MILES
The poshest of the beach towns near Chiclayo, Pimentel has a long pier, a broad malecón (boardwalk) fronted by high-end, glassed-in houses, and the nicest…
16.82 MILES
The story of Sipán reads like an Indiana Jones movie script: buried treasure, huaqueros (grave robbers), police, archaeologists and at least one killing…
Santuario Histórico Bosque de Pomac
20.01 MILES
About 22km north of Ferreñafe, a minor road leads to the Sicán ruins of Batán Grande, a major archaeological site where about 50 pyramids have been…
0.39 MILES
0.6 MILES
This pleasant, narrow city park, a short walk south of the main plaza, showcases classical-style statues of mythological figures.
6.69 MILES
La Casa de Logia, a block south of the main plaza, is a crumbling mansion with a 67m-long, 400-year-old balcony, said to be the longest colonial balcony…
9.45 MILES
A more modern set of ruins than the nearby pre-Hispanic sites, this rough, dilapidated fishing village is organic, pungent, powerful and quite entrancing…
