The largest lake in the Cordillera Blanca — a snowcapped range of the Andes in west central Peru — and a gorgeous natural reservoir, Laguna Paron is a…
Cordillera Blanca
One of the most breathtaking parts of the continent (both figuratively and literally), the Cordillera Blanca is the world’s highest tropical mountain range and encompasses some of South America’s highest mountains. Andean leviathans include the majestic Nevado Alpamayo (19,511ft/5947m), once termed ‘the most beautiful mountain in the world’ by the Austrian Alpine Club. Others include Nevado Huascarán (at 22,205ft/6768m, Peru’s highest), Pucajirca (19,835ft/6046m), Nevado Quitaraju (19,803ft/6036m) and Nevado Santa Cruz (Nevado Pucaraju; 20,535ft/6259m).
Situated in the tropical zone, the Cordillera Blanca stands to be affected greatly as global warming increases; there exists significant evidence that the glaciers of the Cordillera Blanca show a measurable decrease in their volume and that the snow line has receded in recent decades. Other threats to the park include litter and high-altitude livestock grazing on endangered qeñua (Polylepis) trees.
Explore Cordillera Blanca
- Laguna Parón
The largest lake in the Cordillera Blanca — a snowcapped range of the Andes in west central Peru — and a gorgeous natural reservoir, Laguna Paron is a…
- LLagunas Llanganuco
A dirt road ascends 1350m from Yungay, winding over 28km to the Llanganuco Valley and its two robin-egg blue lakes, which are also known as Laguna…
- PPastoruri Glacier
Still hanging on by the skin of its teeth high up in the Cordillera Blanca, the rapidly retreating Pastoruri glacier is one of the few remaining glaciers…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Cordillera Blanca.
See
Laguna Parón
The largest lake in the Cordillera Blanca — a snowcapped range of the Andes in west central Peru — and a gorgeous natural reservoir, Laguna Paron is a…
See
Lagunas Llanganuco
A dirt road ascends 1350m from Yungay, winding over 28km to the Llanganuco Valley and its two robin-egg blue lakes, which are also known as Laguna…
See
Pastoruri Glacier
Still hanging on by the skin of its teeth high up in the Cordillera Blanca, the rapidly retreating Pastoruri glacier is one of the few remaining glaciers…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Cordillera Blanca
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.