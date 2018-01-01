Welcome to Ayacucho
The name of this mesmerizing colonial city, originating from the Quechua aya (death, or soul) and cuchu (outback), offers a telling insight into its past. Ayacucho’s status as isolated capital of a traditionally poor department provided the perfect breeding ground for Professor Abimael Guzmán to nurture the Sendero Luminoso (Shining Path) Maoist revolutionary movement bent on overthrowing the government and causing thousands of deaths in the region during the 1980s and 1990s. Yet the city’s historically poor links with the outside world have also helped foster a fiercely proud, independent spirit evident in everything from the unique festivals to its booming cultural self-sufficiency.
The shadow of Ayacucho’s dark past has long been lifted but travelers are only just rediscovering its treasures. Richly decorated churches dominate the vivid cityscape alongside peach- and pastel-colored colonial buildings hung with wooden balconies. Among numerous city festivities, Ayacucho boasts Peru’s premier Semana Santa celebrations, while in the surrounding mountains lie some of the country’s most significant archaeological attractions.
Perhaps Ayacucho’s greatest allure is the authenticity with which it pulls off its charms. Its development has been tasteful, its commercialization blissfully limited and, if you take to the pedestrianized, cobbled city central streets early enough, it is easy to imagine yourself transported back several centuries to its colonial heyday. That said, these days designer-clad students and businesspeople are increasingly in evidence and behind many colonial facades are plenty of sumptuous accommodations and suave restaurants. What is clear is that Peru’s most enticing Andean city after Cuzco is experiencing a resurgence − one well worth witnessing.
Retablos
You will see retablos (vibrantly decorated boxed dioramas or 'scenes' from Peruvian life) in other parts of Peru, but Ayacucho is the proud capital of this particular handicraft. Typical retablos feature religious scenes, but there are also fascinating social, political and cultural ones produced, too. The common denominator is the intricacy of the figures, engaged in a variety of activities, which are protected inside a box with doors. They make for some of the Peruvian highlands' most unique souvenirs.
Top experiences in Ayacucho
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Ayacucho activities
Tambo Colorado Guided Tour from Paracas
At the designated time, our guide will pick you up from your hotel in Paracas town. Then will drive towards to Tambo Colorado in private vehicle. This site was an Inca settlement and was most likely built at the end of the 15th century and was ruled by the Inca Emperor Pachacutec. Tambo Colorado was known as Puka Tampu, Pucallacta or Pucahuasi and its buildings are typical Wary (Ayacucho) and Inca (Cusco) culture influences, have buildings of ceremonial plazas, houses, ceremonial platforms and the main building known as La Fortaleza. It is believed that Tambo Colorado was used as an administrative/ceremonial and military place to control the main road from the coast to the highlands also this place was to service as resting place for the Inca and his army across the Inca territory. The site consists of several structure around a large central plaza. The central plaza is shaped like a trapezoid with its largest side being 150m long. The main structure are grouped together in a northern and southern Palaces, plus some ceremonial platforms. Because of local environmental conditions, many of the buildings original colors have been preserved, helping experts reconstruct the site. After your visit you will return to your hotel.
Ballestas Islands and Tambo Colorado from San Mart
You will be met by the guide at 9:15am at San Martin Port and then you will be transferred to Paracas town. At this point you will meet the rest of the group and board our speedboat to begin the adventure to the stunning Ballestas Island. On the way you will stop at the Paracas peninsula to see the enigmatic figure of the Candelabro, a stunning design drawn on the side of a hill in the Peninsula. Nobody knows for sure who did it or why. There are many hypotheses regarding its origin, some believe it is related to the Nazca Lines but still found no proof or evidence that can define its creation. Afterwards, you'll head off to Ballestas Island, where you will see a stunning world filled with birds and sea lions. Here, you'll visit the three islands at a distance allowed, navigating inside some caves, depending on the condition of the sea. On your return to the port, you will board our vehicle to drive towards Tambo Colorado. Tambo Colorado was an Inca settlement and was most likely built at the end of the 15th century and was ruled by the Inca Emperor Pachacutec. It was known as Puka Tampu, Pucallacta or Pucahuasi and its buildings are typical Wary (Ayacucho) and Inca (Cusco) culture influences, have buildings of ceremonial plazas, houses, ceremonial platforms and the main building known as La Fortaleza. It is believed that Tambo Colorado was used as an administrative/ceremonial and military place to control the main road from the coast to the highlands also this place was to service as resting place for the Inca and his army across the Inca territory. The site consists of several structure around a large central plaza. The central plaza is shaped like a trapezoid with its largest side being 492-ft (150-m) long. The main structure are grouped together in a northern and southern Palaces, plus some ceremonial platforms. Because of local environmental conditions, many of the buildings original colors have been preserved, helping experts reconstruct the site.After your visit you will return to the San Martin Port.
Tambo Colorado and Pisco Valley Tour with Small Group
Meet the guide at 9:15am at San Martin Port and be transferred to Paracas town. At this point, you will board our vehicle to begin the tour to Tambo Colorado. This site was an Inca settlement, most likely built at the end of the 15th century, and was ruled by the Inca Emperor Pachacutec. Tambo Colorado was known as Puka Tampu, Pucallacta or Pucahuasi and its buildings are typical Wary (Ayacucho) and Inca (Cusco) culture influences. There are buildings of ceremonial plazas, houses, ceremonial platforms and the main building known as La Fortaleza. It is believed that Tambo Colorado was used as an administrative, ceremonial and military place to control the main road from the coast to the highlands. This place was also meant to serve as resting place for the Inca and his army across the Inca territory.The site consists of several structures around a large central plaza. The central plaza is shaped like a trapezoid with its largest side being 150m long. The main structure grouped together in a northern and southern Palaces, plus some ceremonial platforms. Because of local environmental conditions, many of the buildings original colors have been preserved, helping experts reconstruct the site. After your visit, you will return to San Martin port to re-join your ship.
Backroads & Highlands of Peru
Get off the beaten path in the highlands of Peru and discover stunning mountain scenery and remote cities few tourists visit. Getting to Cusco is half the adventure – travel by public bus keeps costs down and allows you to connect with the locals in the rarefied mountain air of the Andes. Climb the legendary Inca Trail to Machu Picchu, the "Lost City of the Incas." We operate our own treks in Peru and can ensure the fair treatment of our porters – and an exceptional experience for you.