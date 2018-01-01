Welcome to Asunción
Asunción claims to have 2.5 million people, yet seems to hold many more – its sprawling suburbs swallow up neighboring towns.
Walk through the main streets visiting the National Pantheon of Heroes, designed by Italian architect Alejandro Ravizza in collaboration with the builder Giacomo Colombino, where you'll learn about Paraguay's last 200 years of independence. After 30 minutes, continue the tour, walking along the main street Palma until reaching the old building of the "Cabildo". Here, you get some general information of Paraguayan society. Make your way on foot through the streets towards the new Congress building, and learn about Paraguayan politics, the system of government, composition of political parties and the election system. At 10am, you'll arrive at the esplanade of the Government Palace "Palacio de López", where you'll gain valuable insight into how government affects Paraguayan architecture. Hop inside a car and set off on a sightseeing tour through the neighborhoods of the city. Pass by the popular market "Mercado 4 or Pettirossi". Also, you'll visit the Recoleta Cemetery you'll see the various constructions of the place, myths and legends (20 minutes).At approximately 11:30am, you'll head to the main business area, passing by new shopping centers, banks and modern financial institutions.
Book this private transfer from Silvio Pettirossi International Airport of Asunción to your hotel in the city and start your holiday or business trip with out stress.This private transfers offers you personalized, punctual, secure and comfortable service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
At 8 am you will be picked up at your hotel by your private tour guide. At first, this tour takes you to the village of Yaguarón. Here you will visit the famous church of San Buenaventura. Then, after having passed Paraguarí and Piribebuy, you will arrive in Caacupé, the most important pilgrimage site in South America. The day trip continues with the visit of the village of San Bernadino, which was founded in 1881 by Friedrich Nietzsches´ sister, a well-known German writer. The next stop is Areguá, one of the capitals of ceramic art & crafts. The tour finally ends with the visit of Luque a village famous for its jewelry production.
Private transfer from your hotel to Asunción International Airport Silvio Pettirossi.Book this private transfer from your hotel to Silvio Pettirossi International Airport of Asunción and finish your holiday or business trip with out stress.This private transfers offers you personalized, punctual, secure and comfortable service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
We begin the tour picking you up from your hotel. Then we will drive to the city of Ita. In Ita, we will visit the exhibition of one of the crafts that won the National and International awards, Ms. Rosa Britez. Continuing the tour we will take a branch of Route 1 to reach the city of Itaugua that welcomes us with the famous " Nanduti " needle lace, most admired by foreigners for its diversity and originality in designs, colors and textures. Here you will find tablecloths, clothing, quilts and more.After delighting us with such beauty, we will arrive to the city of Areguá that roadside welcomes us with a number of shops with a great variety of crafts in ceramics. We will visit a workshop of craftsmanship that will surprise you in handling clay and mud. We will also find original and tasteful details to bring as souvenir. I assure you it will get to your destination fine. At the end of the tour, we will return to the hotel or you can stay doing some shopping in town!
Very early in the morning we will leave from Asunción for a spectacular trip to the western part of the country.A region of Paraguay, known as the Paraguayan Chaco. The journey takes us through the Trans Route where you will appreciate a myriad of wild birds (storks, herons, ducks, wild ducks and others) as well as the spectacular flora of the Chaco soil. Livestock establishments will be seen from the road. After driving 156 kilometers we will be arriving at the Pai School Pukú. We can take pictures of herons and other birds that we find along the way. Unique in its genre offers a comprehensive education to students of scarce resources, particularly of the same self-management is that the students themselves are protagonists. This will leave you amazed. A few kilometers later we will continue observing the landscape that gives us this part of the country. Before returning we will stop along the way for you to have a late breakfast or mid-morning. If you are staying in Asunción for a short period only, this tour will show you this beautiful and inhospitable territory and will let you appreciate some of its natural beauty.