Full-Day Tour to Chaco from Asunción

Very early in the morning we will leave from Asunción for a spectacular trip to the western part of the country.A region of Paraguay, known as the Paraguayan Chaco. The journey takes us through the Trans Route where you will appreciate a myriad of wild birds (storks, herons, ducks, wild ducks and others) as well as the spectacular flora of the Chaco soil. Livestock establishments will be seen from the road. After driving 156 kilometers we will be arriving at the Pai School Pukú. We can take pictures of herons and other birds that we find along the way. Unique in its genre offers a comprehensive education to students of scarce resources, particularly of the same self-management is that the students themselves are protagonists. This will leave you amazed. A few kilometers later we will continue observing the landscape that gives us this part of the country. Before returning we will stop along the way for you to have a late breakfast or mid-morning. If you are staying in Asunción for a short period only, this tour will show you this beautiful and inhospitable territory and will let you appreciate some of its natural beauty.