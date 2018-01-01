Day Trip to El Valle Anton from Panama City

El Valle is the perfect destination for outdoor adventure for family. You will be picked up from your hotel in Panama City and be transferred to El Valle on a drive that takes about 2 hours. You will spend 2 hours at the local zoo, El Nispero.After the zoo, you will have one hour to enjoy lunch (not included) followed by a visit to the Petroglyph and a swim in a small pond with nice waterfall. You may also opt to hike to the top of the Sleeping Indian. Then, spend about an hour relaxing by the thermal pool followed by an option visit to the local market. Afterwards, you will be taken back to Panama City.