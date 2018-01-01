Welcome to El Valle
Officially known as El Valle de Antón, this picturesque town is nestled in the crater of a huge extinct volcano, and ringed by verdant forests and jagged peaks. El Valle is a popular weekend getaway for urban dwellers in need of fresh air and scenery, and is also a North American retirement community. With an extensive network of trails, this is a superb place for walking, hiking or horseback riding. Nearby forests offer excellent birdwatching, and the valleys of El Valle are home to an impressive set of waterfalls as well as the increasingly rare golden frog.
Top experiences in El Valle
El Valle activities
Day Trip to El Valle Anton from Panama City
El Valle is the perfect destination for outdoor adventure for family. You will be picked up from your hotel in Panama City and be transferred to El Valle on a drive that takes about 2 hours. You will spend 2 hours at the local zoo, El Nispero.After the zoo, you will have one hour to enjoy lunch (not included) followed by a visit to the Petroglyph and a swim in a small pond with nice waterfall. You may also opt to hike to the top of the Sleeping Indian. Then, spend about an hour relaxing by the thermal pool followed by an option visit to the local market. Afterwards, you will be taken back to Panama City.