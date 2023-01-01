Museo Casa de Manuel F Zárate

Set in the former residence of Manuel F Zárate, the folklorist devoted to conserving the traditions of the Azuero region, this museum is a good introduction to Guararé's festivities. It contains polleras (traditional costumes), masks, diablito (little devil) costumes and other folkloric items. Cultural performances occasionally take place on Monday and Friday afternoons and there are often artisans stitching or carving nearby. The museum is two blocks north of the church and main square.