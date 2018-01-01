Welcome to Colón
On the city's edge, the Zona Libre (Free Zone) was created in 1948. Generating some US$5 billion in annual commerce, little benefit seems to trickle down to locals. From close up, it's an island of materialism floating in a sea of unemployment and poverty.
Recent improvements in city safety are attributed to tighter gang control and an arms for food program that got many guns off the streets. The improved Ruta 3 between Panama City and Colón is now a four-lane highway, resulting in much quicker travel times.
Top experiences in Colón
Food and drink
Colón activities
San Lorenzo Fort, Panama Canal, Rainforest: Full-Day Tour
The tour starts with hotel pick from Panama City followed by a 1.5-hour mini bus ride to Colon. There, you will take a 20-minute ferry ride across the rainforest followed by a minibus ride around the rainforest. There will be many stops for your to observe and take photos of the multiple wildlife you will see. Afterwards, you will head to the San Lorenzo fort and then to see the Panama Canal extension where you will spend about 45 minutes learning about the project. You will be taken back to your hotel afterwards.
Panama Canal Full Transit Tour
The trip departs from the Flamenco Marina and you will travel from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean on the same day. Once in the Pacific Ocean, you will be able to admire the Bay of Panama and Panama City’s splendorous skyline before passing under the Bridge of the Americas.The vessel will then transit through the first set of locks, the Miraflores Locks, where it will ascend 18 meters in two distinct steps. Next, the Pacific Queen will enter Miraflores Lake, which is a small artificial body of fresh water that separates Pedro Miguel Locks from Miraflores Locks. The vessel will transit through Pedro Miguel Locks, which is one of the two sets of locks on the Pacific side, and here the vessel ascends 9 meters in one step.After exiting Pedro Miguel locks, the Pacific Queen will travel through the Gaillard Cut, where the Chagres River flows into the canal. The Gaillard Cut (also known as Culebra Cut because its curves resemble a snake) is one of the main points of interest for visitors because it was carved through the Continental Divide and this section of the Canal is full of history and geological value. As you transit the Cut you will be able to appreciate the continuous maintenance that this area requires, because it is very susceptible to landslides. In this area you will also be able to observe the work in process for the Panama Canal expansion project.During your Panama Canal full transit tour you will enjoy a trip through Gatun Lake, which was formed by erecting the Gatun Dam across the Chagres River. As you transit through Gatun Lake you will pass the Smithsonian Research Station at Barro Colorado. You will also experience the Gatun Locks, which are the only set of locks in the Atlantic sector. In Gatun Locks, the vessel will be lowered a total of 26 meters in three distinct chambers. Upon arriving at Colon, you will disembark at Colon 2000, where transportation back to Panama City will be provided.
Day Trip from Panama City: Colon, Gatun Locks and the Portobello Fort
Enjoy an unforgettable experience traveling to the city of Colon on board a train. You will spend about an hour crossing through the rain forest. Once in Colon, you will visit the Agua Clara Locks and learn all about the operations of the Panama Canal and about the new Atlantic Locks of the Panama Canal. There will be a stop for lunch (not included), and then you will head to the historic site of the fortifications of Portobello before making your way back to Panama City.
Isla Grande Tour from Panamá City
The experience starts by picking you up at 7:00am at the lobby of your hotel. From there we will take you to Isla Grande in Colón.Isla grande, means ´Big Island´, the island is not that big, but is the biggest island around, is really popular because of its beauty, people from all places come to visit Isla Grande to enjoy of the Caribbean water snorkeling, fishing or enjoying other activities.On our way to the island we will pass the historic town of Portobelo, founded 400 years ago where if you like we can make a stop. This is not part of the tour but we can make a 20 minutes stop in the place.When we arrive in La Guira we will take a boat that will take us to the island, it will take around 10 minutes to cross to the island.You can do more activities while you are in the island.Then when tour ends we will take you back to your hotel. This is an all-day tour.
Panama Canal Train, Agua Clara Canal Lock Center & Colon Fort
Panama Canal Train and Colon Tour | Agua Clara Lock Neo Panamax Visitor CenterDuration 8 Hours This is a day tour that includes pick up from your hotel in Panama city at 6:15AM and a train ride of one hour to Colon Station from there our driver/guide will pick you up and start with a visit at the Agua Clara center which has replaced the Gatun lock visit, the center opened in 2016, it has a projection room, restaurant, gift shop and a a fantastic panoramic view of the canal then you will head to the historic sight of Fort San Lorenzo Chagres National Park which is part of the UNESCO world heritage after this visit we will stop for a lunch at the Fort Sherman or the Melia school of the Americas. After lunch you will return to the city in a private vehicle and we will drop you off to your hotel. PanCanal Railway train ride from Panama City to Colon early morning. Visit to the Agua Clara Lock at the Panama Canal in Colon area. National Parks visit: Fort Sherman and San Lorenzo. Lunch stop in the Colon Area (Not included in the price) Return to Panama City in a private vehicle. This tour has an early start time and does not include breakfast but you will be served a snack box on board of the train. We recommend that you plan ahead by having something to eat at your hotel before the early morning pickup. Our guide will buy the ticket trains upon arrival to the station.There is a supplement surcharge of $55 for pickups at Westin Playa Bonita and Dreams Hotel Playa Bonita
Private Tour: Panama City in 1 day
The experience stars in the morning once you are picked up from your hotel.You will be arriving at the train station around 6:30am to take the train which leaves at 7:15am. It will be a journey of 1.5 hours from the Pacific to the Atlantic ocean, where the train will stop in Colon.From the train station in colon you will drive to the Panama Canal, arriving at around 9:15am, where you will see the boats going through the Canal Locks and learn how they wok.Then you will go to the Causeway of Amador, where you can see the boats doing the line to go through the Panama Canal. You will also make a stop at the duty free, where you can buy everything you like tax free.From there you will go to the old town where you will enjoy a small walk through the streets for about an hour. You are welcome to have lunch at one of the restaurants in the area.After that you will be taken back to your hotel at around 2:30pm. You will be picked up again at 7:30pm and will be taken to a restaurant where you can have dinner and and enjoy folkloric dances and the national costumes. You will be taken back to your hotel by 10pm.