It appears that a visit to Ramallah is no longer complete without a stop at this towering statue of the late Nelson Mandela for a selfie. Unveiled in 2016, the 20ft statue was a gift from Johannesburg, which is twinned with the Palestinian capital.

Madiba stands, fist forever raised, on a roundabout some 15 minutes outside of the city. Either catch a service on Al Tira St away from town or take a taxi.