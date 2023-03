Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish was buried on this hilltop in Al Masyoun after his death in 2008, and this recently completed complex in his honour is certainly a grand tribute. The museum itself is a little underwhelming (exhibits include Darwish's final boarding pass, briefcase and desk) but the gardens and outdoor theatre with views across the city is a pleasant enough spot.

A taxi from downtown will cost 15NIS to 20NIS, but if you can find a sherut going this way, it is just 3NIS.