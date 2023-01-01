Dar Zahran Heritage Building

One of Ramallah's oldest buildings, Dar Zahran was restored and converted into a gallery-cum-museum in 1990, and plans are now underway for a coffee shop on the upper floor. Built 250 years ago when Ramallah was little more than a hamlet, the building has photographs from as far back as 1850 and exhibitions of contemporary Palestinian art.

Although the owner, Zahran, did not grow up in the house (his family had moved by the time he was born), his tour of the place is a fascinating picture of family life in 19th-century Ramallah.