Bethlehem Walking Tour

Walk towards the Catholic Action Circle and start the day walking through the Old City of Bethlehem and its quarters known as 'Star Street'. You will visit Bethlehem Icon Center which is located in Hosh Abu Jarour, one of the old Hoshies of Bethlehem. Then you will stop at the old entrance of Bethlehem City and visit another type of Hosh called the Syrian Quarter. Later on, you will visit Al Badd Museum for Olive Oil Production also called 'Badd Jackaman'. It is situated in the Old City of Bethlehem. The building which houses the museum dates back as far as the 19th century. It houses many ethnographic and archaeological artifacts featuring the entire process of oil production. Furthermore, the exhibit also shows the many uses for oil such as lamps, medicine, food, soap and even cosmetics. Afterwards, you will continue to Manger Square where you will stop to have coffee before entering the Nativity Church. The Nativity Church was built by Justinian in 530 AD, and you will enter the Byzantine basilica through the main entrance, also known as 'The Door of Humility' and see the original floor of the first church of Constantine from 326 AD. You will take the steps to get down to the grotto, the spot where Jesus was born from Virgin Mary. Then you will continue to Saint Catherine Church and visit Saint Jerome’s Caves to see the place where he translated the bible in the fifth century.You will have a nice lunch break at Afteem Restaurant of Falafel, Hummus and typical Salad.After lunch, you will walk to the Church of Milk Grotto. It is believed that while Virgin Mary was feeding baby Jesus, a drop of milk hit the ground and turned all of the stones white. You will then take a taxi to Beit Sahour. This is a historic town, whose name means 'Place of the Night Watch', in reference to the Shepherds who keep watch over their flock by night. In the past, the Canaanites inhabited its numerous caves, and today it is the home of many churches and convents. Churches now mark the sites of Shepherds Field, the Field of Ruth, and the Well of the Lady. After the tour, you will be drive back to Bethlehem-Jerusalem check-point for departure.