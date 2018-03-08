Welcome to Palestinian Territories
But while the West Bank often hits the headlines for the wrong reasons, it is a truly welcoming place. Bethlehem, as the birthplace of Christ, has always been a draw for religious pilgrims, but is nowadays home to a lively arts scene and excellent restaurants. Visitors can get lost in the addictive bustle of Nablus and Ramallah, or among the myriad historical sites of Jericho, before dropping in at one of the West Bank’s two hillside breweries.
Gaza, for the time being, remains totally off limits to tourists.
Private Day Tour: St. George's Monastery, Wadi Qelt, Mar Saba, and Bethlehem
Greet your private guide-cum-driver at 8am your Bethlehem hotel or the Bethlehem side of Checkpoint 300 if coming from Jerusalem: Checkpoint 300 is about 30 minutes from Damascus Gate by bus. Women should dress modestly and bring a scarf to ensure admission to St. George's Monastery. Relax in air-conditioned comfort as you drive for around 45 minutes to St. George's Monastery in Wadi Qelt. Along the way, you'll pass by various religious sites: St. Theodosius' Monastery, where some believe the wise men hid from Herod the Great after they visited the baby Jesus in Bethlehem, and al-Eizariya, which many believe to be Lazarus' Bethany village. Stroll a short way down Kidron Valley to reach the monastery, which dates back to the fourth century, when monks first settled in the desert. They believed the site was where the Prophet Elijah was fed by ravens. Explore the complex with your guide, before driving a few minutes towards Bethlehem to Mar Saba. The largest monastery in the Jerusalem Wilderness, Mar Saba Monastery dates back to the fifth century AD, and perches amid the southern cliffs of the Kidron Creek. Founded by Saint Sabas (Mar Saba in Arabic), it's been extensively expanded and fortified over the years. Please note: women are not allowed to enter the monastery. Everyone will enjoy a panoramic view of the site, but only men will be allowed to go inside and tour the monastery. Your next stop is Beit Sahour, considered the city of the shepherds. Visit the Shepherd's Field, where the angel appeared to the shepherds and told them about Jesus' birth, then drive to a local restaurant for a classic falafel lunch. From here it's not far to Bethlehem proper, where you'll start at the famous Church of the Nativity, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that's built on the spot where many believe Jesus was born: it's the world's oldest church in regular daily use. You'll also visit the Cave of St. Jerome, below the church, where many believe he translated the bible. Finally, you'll visit the Church of St. Catherine and the Milk Grotto shrine, and see Banksy's graffiti pieces, before you drive back either to Checkpoint 300 or your Bethlehem hotel, where your tour will finish at 4pm.
Small Group Bethlehem Old Quarter Walking Tour
Start your tour with a brief introduction to Bethlehem by your English-speaking, Palestinian guide. Head out to Hrezat Quarter to follow Star Street to the Manger Square. Learn how this street, known as the Pilgrimage Route from the Church of Nativity to Manger Square, received its distinction as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2012. See the urbanization process and other changes in Bethlehem under the Palestinian Authority. Listen to stories of Christmas celebrations and about the many visitors to Bethlehem. Discover the charm of the seven historic quarters, with its houses and courtyards named by families in honor of those who have passed. See the traditional architecture of Kawawseh and Najajreh. Visit the vegetable market. Stroll through the shopping area. Hear about the Civil Society and their contributions to state buildings and change. Return to the original departure point at the end of the tour.
Private Full-Day Tour of Madaba, Mt Nebo and Citadel with Roman Theater from The Dead Sea
Get picked up from your hotel in the Dead Sea region by your private driver and depart for the Amman Citadel. Here, meet a guide and venture into the archaeological ruins of this ancient center to explore its museum, the Jordan Archaeological Museum, and the Roman Temple of Hercules. In Amman, you'll also visit the Roman Theater, a 2nd-century Roman theater, and the Museum of Popular Traditions, which is located next door.Next, continue on to the nearby city of Madaba, known for its mosaics. The most popular and renowned example is the 6th-century mosaic map of Jordan and the Holy Land, located inside St. George Orthodox Church. Learn about its history from an on-site guide and see how the map is marked with points of interest related to Biblical stories.After your visit, climb up Mt. Nebo, where the prophet Moses is said to have died. In the company of a local guide, you'll soak up the view of the Holy Land and the Jordan Valley all the way to the Dead Sea. You’ll also get a look at the mosaics found inside the church of Mt. Nebo before your private driver drops you back at your Dead Sea hotel.
West Bank Highlights Day Tour from Tel Aviv
Starting from Tel Aviv in the morning, you will drive east through the Jerusalem Hills and past the checkpoint into the Palestinian Territories where your guide will greet you and take you to your first destination, the Jordan River Qasr el-Yahud Baptismal site, where historians and religious adherents alike claim that John the Baptist baptised Jesus.You will then travel the short distance past the modern day Palestinian city of Jericho to the ruins of the ancient city of Jericho, where you will tour the site, which sits beneath the Mount of Temptation, the site of the temptation of Jesus by Satan. The next destination is the modern administrative centre of the Palestinian Authority, Ramallah. Walk through the bustling streets of the city and visit the tomb of Yasser Arafat, the most prominent leader of the Palestinian nationalist movement from the 70’s until his death in the early 2000’s.The final destination of the day is Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus where modern day Palestinian culture is mixed with ancient sites of religious significance to billions of adherents worldwide. After visiting the Church of Nativity, visit the separation wall where graffiti has turned it into a prominent location of political expression for the Palestinian people, and ‘Banksy’ artwork draws thousands of visitors each year.As the evening approaches you will depart the West Bank and return to Tel Aviv.
Bethlehem Walking Tour
Walk towards the Catholic Action Circle and start the day walking through the Old City of Bethlehem and its quarters known as 'Star Street'. You will visit Bethlehem Icon Center which is located in Hosh Abu Jarour, one of the old Hoshies of Bethlehem. Then you will stop at the old entrance of Bethlehem City and visit another type of Hosh called the Syrian Quarter. Later on, you will visit Al Badd Museum for Olive Oil Production also called 'Badd Jackaman'. It is situated in the Old City of Bethlehem. The building which houses the museum dates back as far as the 19th century. It houses many ethnographic and archaeological artifacts featuring the entire process of oil production. Furthermore, the exhibit also shows the many uses for oil such as lamps, medicine, food, soap and even cosmetics. Afterwards, you will continue to Manger Square where you will stop to have coffee before entering the Nativity Church. The Nativity Church was built by Justinian in 530 AD, and you will enter the Byzantine basilica through the main entrance, also known as 'The Door of Humility' and see the original floor of the first church of Constantine from 326 AD. You will take the steps to get down to the grotto, the spot where Jesus was born from Virgin Mary. Then you will continue to Saint Catherine Church and visit Saint Jerome’s Caves to see the place where he translated the bible in the fifth century.You will have a nice lunch break at Afteem Restaurant of Falafel, Hummus and typical Salad.After lunch, you will walk to the Church of Milk Grotto. It is believed that while Virgin Mary was feeding baby Jesus, a drop of milk hit the ground and turned all of the stones white. You will then take a taxi to Beit Sahour. This is a historic town, whose name means 'Place of the Night Watch', in reference to the Shepherds who keep watch over their flock by night. In the past, the Canaanites inhabited its numerous caves, and today it is the home of many churches and convents. Churches now mark the sites of Shepherds Field, the Field of Ruth, and the Well of the Lady. After the tour, you will be drive back to Bethlehem-Jerusalem check-point for departure.
Half Day Private Tour in Bethlehem: Visit the birthplace of Jesus and Shepherd's Field
Meet at 300 checkpoint and drive through the old city of Bethlehem through the old entrance of the city towards Manger Square and the Nativity Church. Visit the Nativity Church that was built by Justinian in 530 AD, and you will enter the Byzantine basilica through the main entrance, also known as 'The Door of Humility' and see the original floor of the first church of Constantine from 326 AD. You will take the steps to get down to the grotto, the spot where Jesus was born from Virgin Mary. Then you will continue to Saint Catherine Church and visit Saint Jerome’s Caves to see the place where he translated the bible in the fifth century.Walk to the Church of Milk Grotto. It is believed that while Virgin Mary was feeding baby Jesus, a drop of milk hit the ground and turned all of the stones white. You will then take a taxi to Beit Sahour. This is a historic town, whose name means 'Place of the Night Watch', in reference to the Shepherds who keep watch over their flock by night. In the past, the Canaanites inhabited its numerous caves, and today it is the home of many churches and convents. Churches now mark the sites of Shepherds Field, the Field of Ruth, and the Well of the Lady. After the tour, you will be drive back to 300 checkpoint for departure.