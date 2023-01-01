Old Lahore sprawls at the foot of the fort. It comprises narrow snaking alleys surrounded by a 9m-high wall with 13 gates, with sections closely resembling the way they would have been back in Mughal times. It's a brilliant place in which to get lost (as you probably will); a good way to relocate yourself is to go back to one of the main gates. Delhi Gate in the east leads past the 17th-century Royal Baths, now a small TDCP office, to the Mosque of Wazir Khan and Sunehri Masjid (Golden Mosque).