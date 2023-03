The Gurdwara of Arjan Dev is dedicated to Sikhism's fifth guru. Created by Maharaja Ranjit Singh, this is Lahore's largest gurdwara (Sikh temple) and is an important pilgrimage site for Sikhs. Non-Sikhs are not permitted entry to certain areas.

Men and women must cover their heads and remove their shoes. Tobacco is strictly prohibited. An autorickshaw/taxi from The Mall costs around Rs80/Rs200.