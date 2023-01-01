At the eastern end of the Old City, 250m inside Delhi Gate, is the deteriorating but beautifully tiled Mosque of Wazir Khan. It was founded in the 17th century by Sheikh Ilm-ud-Din Ansari (also known as Wazir Khan), the royal physician and later governor of Punjab during the reign of Shah Jahan. This was once an important centre for training Islamic calligraphers. The small, crumbling mosque has an evocative, deserted feel to it and is worth visiting for this reason alone.

A autorickshaw/taxi from The Mall to this mosque should cost Rs150/Rs60.