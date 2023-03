Outside of the Lahore Fort, the Samadhi of Maharaja Ranjit Singh commemorates the founder of the short-lived Sikh empire, Maharaja Ranjit Singh. The ashes of the maharaja lie in a lotus-shaped urn inside a small brick pavilion.

In the same compound is the Gurdwara of Arjan Dev.

Men and women must cover their heads and remove their shoes. Tobacco is strictly prohibited. An autorickshaw/taxi from The Mall costs around Rs80/Rs200.