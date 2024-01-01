In Vedavågen, on the island's west coast, this striking museum explores the region's modern fishing industry and also has a saltwater aquarium. It's designed by the architectural firm Snøhetta, who also designed the Oslo Opera House and the Snøhetta viewpoint in Dovrefjell-Sunndalsfjella National Park.
Karmoy Fishery Museum
Bergen & the Southwestern Fjords
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.58 MILES
Admittedly, the prospect of an 'oil museum' doesn't sound like the most promising option for an afternoon out, but this state-of-the-art place exploring…
27.41 MILES
Don't miss this surprising museum housed in an old cannery: it's one of Stavanger's most entertaining. Before oil, there were sardines, and Stavanger was…
27.3 MILES
Gamle (Old) Stavanger, above the western shore of the harbour, is a delight. The Old Town's cobblestone walkways pass between rows of late-18th-century…
12.92 MILES
Around 18km west of Haugesund, the tiny island of Utsira barely covers 6 sq km and is home to just 235 people, but its size belies its reputation in the…
5.3 MILES
This ancient stone church was built under the reign of King Håkon Håkonsson. Work began in 1250, although it's thought that a much earlier wooden chapel…
27.76 MILES
This beautiful church is an impressive but understated medieval stone cathedral dating from approximately 1125; it was extensively renovated following a…
28.03 MILES
Dragging kids round a museum can be a tough proposition, but this is one place that's designed specifically with them in mind. It traces the changing…
28.02 MILES
Stavanger's main museum was founded in the 19th century, and it's a typically wide-ranging affair, encompassing everything from Stavanger's history to…
Nearby Bergen & the Southwestern Fjords attractions
4.9 MILES
From 1865 to 1972, the village of Visnes, 4km west of Avaldsnes, was home to the largest and most sophisticated copper mine in Norway. Over its lifetime,…
5.21 MILES
Down a short path from the car park for St Olav's Church, this history centre recreates the story of Harald Fairhair and other monarchs of the newly…
5.29 MILES
This living history centre brings Viking culture to life, with a number of reconstructed Viking buildings, and regular displays of handicrafts, metalwork,…
5.3 MILES
This ancient stone church was built under the reign of King Håkon Håkonsson. Work began in 1250, although it's thought that a much earlier wooden chapel…
8.87 MILES
Bizarrely, Haugesund claims to be the ancestral home of Marilyn Monroe, whose father, a local baker, emigrated from here to the USA. This monument on the…
9.15 MILES
With its arrow straight spire and redbrick exterior, this church in the centre of Haugesund is a local landmark.
9.17 MILES
The wonderful Skudeneshavn, 37km south of Haugesund, got very rich on the herring trade in the 19th century and is known for its 'Empire-style' wooden…
10.13 MILES
The burial site of Viking King Harald Fairhair, the first king of a unified Norway, is 1.5km north of Haugesund. The obelisk memorial, erected in 1872,…