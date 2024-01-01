Karmoy Fishery Museum

Bergen & the Southwestern Fjords

In Vedavågen, on the island's west coast, this striking museum explores the region's modern fishing industry and also has a saltwater aquarium. It's designed by the architectural firm Snøhetta, who also designed the Oslo Opera House and the Snøhetta viewpoint in Dovrefjell-Sunndalsfjella National Park.

