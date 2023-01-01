Around 18km west of Haugesund, the tiny island of Utsira barely covers 6 sq km and is home to just 235 people, but its size belies its reputation in the twitching world. It's a birdwatching hot spot, with more than 310 species observed here – twitchers travel from all across Europe, especially during the migration seasons. A ferry (www.rutebaatenutsira.no; adult/child single 79/40kr) runs daily from Haugesund harbour.

Apart from the wildlife, the island is worth a visit just for its feeling of remoteness; in winter, this really does feel a bit like the end of the earth. There are a few pebbly beaches dotted around the shoreline, and the lighthouse is a historic monument: bikes are the best way to explore, and are available to borrow next to the quay. The island's website lists a few places to stay, but it's easy enough to cover in a day.

Its other claim to fame is that it's the smallest municipality in Norway.