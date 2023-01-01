As so often in small Finnmark communities like Vadsø, the church is the most architecturally interesting structure. After the devastation wrought by retreating Nazi forces, Vadsø's church was built anew in 1958 and it's simple yet rich in symbolism. The twin peaks recall an iceberg, the Orthodox-inspired altarpiece looks metaphorically over the frontier and the rich stained glass depicts the seasons.

There are no official opening hours. If you'd like to see inside and find it closed, wander around the back to the parish office in the red house immediately northwest of the church and knock on the door.