Kjeldsen Fish Factory

This old fish factory is at Ekkerøy, 15km east of town. The complex retains its old stores and lodgings, a mass of arcane fishing equipment, the former shrimp processing and bottling room and a vast black vat and boiler for extracting cod-liver oil. Plan to arrive when hunger is beginning to bite and you can enjoy an excellent fish meal in the Havhesten Restaurant, housed in one of the outbuildings.

Its maritime artefacts could be an extension of the museum and, if the wind isn't whipping, you can dine on the jetty with the sea sloshing beneath you.