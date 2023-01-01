Varangerhalvøya National Park

Protecting most of the interior of the Varanger Peninsula, this wild and windswept national park was shaped before the last Ice Age and is one of Norway's oldest, untouched Arctic landforms. In addition to its birdwatching, the park is also an important breeding habitat for the Arctic fox – nowhere else in Norway, other than Svalbard, do Arctic foxes live so close to the sea. Sami herders also bring their reindeer up onto the plateau to graze in summer.