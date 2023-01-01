Reserva Natural Pilas-El Hoyo

León & Northwestern Nicaragua

Most people come to this reserve to see the volcano Cerro Negro (726m and growing), one of the youngest volcanoes in the world. Almost every guide in León offers a guided hike to the top of El Hoyo, a shadeless, two- to three-hour climb into the eye-watering fumes of the yellow-streaked crater, from where you'll shimmy downhill on a volcano board. Afterward, relax in the deliciously cool Laguna de Asososca, a jungle-wrapped crater lake (a popular add-on).

Cerro Negro first erupted from a quiet cornfield in 1850, and its pitch-black, loose-gravel cone has been growing in spurts ever since. Other peaks worth climbing include the dormant Volcán Pilas (1001m), which last had gas in 1954; and El Hoyo (1088m), the park’s second-most active peak, which is basically a collapsed crater with fumaroles.

